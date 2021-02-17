Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.77. Approximately 5,165 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,044,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 274,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 317,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

