Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AHACU) Shares Up 25.8%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU)’s share price shot up 25.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $14.23. 1,297,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,814% from the average session volume of 67,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHACU. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,556,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,664,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,952,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,464,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,720,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

