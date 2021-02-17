Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2,833.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,020,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,142,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,100.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,879.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,687.56. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

