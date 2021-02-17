Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $2,123.10. 29,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,863. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,879.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,687.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

