Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,121.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,879.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,687.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

