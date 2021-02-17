Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $698,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,114.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,879.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,687.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

