Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $2,120.10. 24,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,879.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,687.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

