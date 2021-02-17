Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,110.70 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,871.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,682.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

