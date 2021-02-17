Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,110.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,871.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,682.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

