Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,110.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,871.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,682.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

