AlphaValue Upgrades Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) to Sell

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RXEEY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rexel alerts:

OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.