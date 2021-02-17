AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALA. Raymond James set a C$22.50 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Sunday, December 20th.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$20.04 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

