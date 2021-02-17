Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Down 5%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.07. 591,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,068,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

