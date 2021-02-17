Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $21.35

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $24.00. Altimmune shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 21,798 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The stock has a market cap of $755.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Altimmune by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Altimmune by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

