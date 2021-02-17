Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.31, but opened at C$0.27. Altiplano Metals shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 11,700 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$23.38 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Canada and internationally. It owns interests in the Farellon and Maria Luisa copper and gold projects located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company was formerly known as Altiplano Minerals Ltd.

