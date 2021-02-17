Altus Midstream (ALTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Altus Midstream to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $56.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. The company has a market cap of $861.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

