Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.40

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 1692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

