Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.40

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 1692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
