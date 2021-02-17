Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,268.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,238.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,202.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

