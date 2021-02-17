Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,053. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,268.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,238.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,202.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

