Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 177.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,998 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,925,000 after purchasing an additional 470,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amcor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after buying an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $41,175,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.