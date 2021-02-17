Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.08

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.08 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 30.01 ($0.39), with a volume of 26,918 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.15.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

