Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

NYSE AEE opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.