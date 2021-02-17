American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.53) and the highest is ($2.34). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($2.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.80) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 35,388,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,326,559. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $29.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

