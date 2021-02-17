American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 194,941 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 175.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,180 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,941 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up 2.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $18,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 127,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,936. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.