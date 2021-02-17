American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Buys 10,923 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 5.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $41,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,450. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day moving average is $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.