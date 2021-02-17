American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 3.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Invitation Homes worth $27,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 20,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,124. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

