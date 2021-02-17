American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 1,018.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,908,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648,251 shares during the period. Colony Capital comprises about 2.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Colony Capital worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

NYSE:CLNY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 51,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.