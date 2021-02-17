American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $18.69 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 2.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,464. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

