American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $25.93 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 3.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $25,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $260.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,729.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.62 and its 200 day moving average is $292.30. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

