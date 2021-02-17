American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $27.65 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 3.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,370,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,259,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $10.40 on Wednesday, reaching $698.49. 7,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,876. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $717.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.