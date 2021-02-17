American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $40.91 Million Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,118 shares during the period. GDS makes up approximately 5.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.29% of GDS worth $40,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,433. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist lifted their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

