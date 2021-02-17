American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $42 Million Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Switch comprises 5.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 1.07% of Switch worth $42,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Switch in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Switch by 24.6% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Switch by 239.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 514,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 363,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Switch by 72.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 327,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

SWCH stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

