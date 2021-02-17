American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 1.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of REXR stock remained flat at $$51.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,178. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

