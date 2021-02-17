American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 772,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,812,000. 21Vianet Group makes up approximately 3.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.57% of 21Vianet Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,378,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 713,183 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,201 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 156,356 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,182,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

