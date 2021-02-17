American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,248 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 8.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Caesars Entertainment worth $59,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 74,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

