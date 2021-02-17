American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,033,727 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033,727 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 0.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after buying an additional 444,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 311,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 175,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

