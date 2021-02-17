American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 13,743 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 4.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $34,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,890,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,623,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day moving average is $166.85. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

