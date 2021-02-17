American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 243,088 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243,088 shares during the period. CyrusOne accounts for 0.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CyrusOne by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.32. 7,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,015. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

