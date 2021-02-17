American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 27,718 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,718 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty makes up approximately 2.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.39% of Terreno Realty worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 56,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of TRNO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.09. 1,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,146. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

