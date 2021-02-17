American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 1.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 24,267 shares during the period.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,032. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

