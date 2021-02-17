American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 125,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.7% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2,913.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 80,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,965. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.