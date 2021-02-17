American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 4.1% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. 1,320,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,337,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.