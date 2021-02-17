American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.0% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,814,000 after acquiring an additional 330,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,293,000 after buying an additional 392,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,877,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,743,000 after buying an additional 689,935 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. 223,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,939,135. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

