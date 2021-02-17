American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.69. 6,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

