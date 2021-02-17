American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.84. 21,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

