American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 345,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. 24,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

