American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,306 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,407,000 after acquiring an additional 356,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 123,084 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

PNW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.44. 4,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

