American Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.73. 457,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

