American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $10.74 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.7% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,726,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,034. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

