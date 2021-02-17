American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $14.24 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.3% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $312.92. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

